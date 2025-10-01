Azerbaijan highlights power of co-op in achieving sustainable water solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.​ Sustainable water management is unattainable without innovation and cooperation, and practices such as efficient irrigation, smart governance, and regional dialogue have become necessities rather than choices, said Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Trend reports.

In her address at Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Gadimova highlighted that private sector leaders, farmer associations, and various partners are creating new opportunities, with tangible changes already occurring through the adoption of climate technologies.

“As the Ministry of Agriculture, we take pride in our experience with digital education and artificial intelligence (AI). We are confident that implementing AI and digital tools in Azerbaijan’s agriculture will set an international example and inspire peers in other countries,” she said.

Gadimova added that sustainability is essential across all sectors, including agriculture, water systems, transportation, infrastructure, and communities, forming the foundation for inclusive and lasting development in Azerbaijan and the region.

“This challenge is about creating harmonious projects. Harmony means collaboration, synergy, and coordinated action across sectors,” the deputy minister concluded.

