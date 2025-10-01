Azerbaijan boosting transport sector transformation efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan intends to accelerate the transformation of the transport sector into a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable system, while improving its efficiency, inclusiveness, and resilience, Head of Transport Policy Department, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Fariz Aliyev said at the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

According to him, transport remains one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, making the transition to environmentally friendly solutions a key priority for the state.

Aliyev noted that in recent decades, the country has actively invested in infrastructure modernization, the development of international transport corridors, and the digitalization of processes.

Specifically, digital transport and logistics information systems and single-window systems for transport participants are being implemented, which will accelerate logistics processes, increase transparency, and reduce costs.

He emphasized that successful implementation of these projects requires international cooperation, the synchronization of transport policies in the region, and the implementation of energy-saving technologies and renewable energy sources.

"We are working to ensure that the transport sector becomes a driver of sustainable development and meets the challenges of the future," Aliyev added.

