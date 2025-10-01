Iran set to greenlight 'snapback' mechanism-related program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Iranian government's program for activating the 'snapback' mechanism, which envisages the restoration of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, will be approved on October 5, the government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said in a statement today, Trend reports.

According to her, the Iranian government has been pulling out all the stops to keep the 'snapback' mechanism at bay, and thinking several steps ahead for quite some time now.

Mohajerani also said that new plans will be developed for the government based on the new program, and each ministry and state agency will carry out a specific task so that the pressure on citizens' lives is minimal.

The Iranian official indicated that the preliminary strategy involved engaging in discussions regarding the uranium enrichment process targeting a threshold of 60 percent, alongside considerations for the 'snapback' protocol. Consequently, the 'snapback' mechanism will be entirely eradicated. The opposing party did not acquiesce to the entreaty put forth by the Iranian contingent.



The opposing party initially advocated for a deferment of the 'snapback' mechanism for a duration of six months; however, the Iranian Foreign Minister articulated that the dialogue was rendered futile given this outcome.



In light of Iran's strategic imperatives, notwithstanding the Iranian delegation's suggestion to defer the implementation of the mechanism for a period of 45 days last evening in response to the initiation of the 'snapback' protocol, this proposition was categorically dismissed by the opposing party.

On September 26, the UN Security Council convened to review the draft resolution submitted by Russia and China aimed at extending the term of Resolution 2231 and blocking the activation of the “Snapback” mechanism. The vote saw four members in favor, nine opposed, and two abstentions. As a result, starting September 28, the Security Council’s resolutions targeting Iran have been reinstated.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel