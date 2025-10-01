Baku Climate Action Week tackles future of agribusiness with roundtable on resilience (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. A roundtable on “Climate-Resilient Agribusiness: Aligning Strategy, Investment, and Policy” was held as part of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend reports.

The roundtable brought together key figures including Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Special Representative of the President for Climate Issues and President of COP29; Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture; Viorel Gutu, Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia and Assistant Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); alongside representatives from agricultural companies and associations, as well as leading sector experts.

Mukhtar Babayev opened the discussion, noting that climate change affects all aspects of life while creating both challenges and opportunities. He emphasized that adaptation strategies must be combined with measures to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the agricultural sector.

Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov highlighted that climate change is not only an environmental issue but also a socio-economic challenge, particularly impacting agriculture. He stressed the need for digitalization across all agricultural sectors to mitigate climate risks and use water and soil resources efficiently. Mammadov added that Azerbaijan is taking systematic steps to modernize agriculture, promote digital farming, support rural development, and expand state assistance to the sector.

Viorel Gutu underscored the importance of building sustainable food and agricultural systems in response to global challenges. He emphasized that integrating digital technologies can reduce risks, enhance productivity, and strengthen environmental protection in agriculture, while international collaboration remains crucial.

Other speakers at the event shared insights on expanding support tools for farmers, promoting entrepreneurship initiatives, improving financial accessibility, and attracting investment to agriculture. Participants also discussed proposals aimed at advancing the development of Azerbaijan’s agribusiness sector.

