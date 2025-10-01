Uzbekistan sees growth in transport services sector
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s transport services sector continued its steady expansion in early 2025, with volumes rising by double digits and consolidating the role of Tashkent and other key regions as major hubs in the country’s market services landscape.
