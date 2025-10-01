Azerbaijani diaspora committee's chief meets with compatriots in Japan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov met with the Azerbaijani community in Osaka, Japan, the committee's statement said, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijanis living in more than 10 cities of Japan and foreigners who love Azerbaijan.

"The activities of every Azerbaijani living abroad are in the focus of our state's attention," said Muradov during the meeting.

The compatriots were informed about the diaspora policy implemented under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the care shown by First Vice-President of the country, Mehriban Aliyeva, to the international celebration of the country's culture, and opportunities for increasing the effectiveness of cooperation in the field of diaspora activities were discussed.

The representation of Azerbaijan at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, the establishment of the Azerbaijani pavilion organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, is an important event in terms of promoting Azerbaijan in a wider area, and organizing a meeting with Azerbaijani community within the framework of such a landmark event is of particular importance.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade drew attention to the importance of the meeting with the community and positively assessed the impact of these meetings on the acceleration of networking within the community.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Japan Friendship Center Khalil Kalantar spoke about the work done by the Azerbaijani community in Japan, the successful integration of the compatriots into society, and the importance of joint initiatives in the field of diaspora activities.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Yalchin Adigozalov highly appreciated the invaluable services of the compatriots in promoting Azerbaijani culture in Japan and wished them success.

Musician Gulnara Safarova, living in Japan, was presented with the Medal of Azerbaijan "For Services in Diaspora Activities", which she was awarded. Gulnara Safarova expressed her great pride in being awarded for her diaspora activities.

The meeting screened videos about Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The meeting with the Azerbaijani community in Japan continued with an exchange of views and answering questions.

The compatriots shared their impressions of the meeting and thanked the Azerbaijani state for the attention shown to the community in Japan.

The meeting concluded with a concert program with the joint participation of Azerbaijani and Japanese artists.

Hundreds of participants who came to Expo 2025 watched the open-air concert program with great interest.

Azerbaijani national music and dances performed by Azerbaijani and Japanese artists sparked great enthusiasm among the audience.

The concert program turned into a cultural festival that brought together the rich culture of Azerbaijan and Japan, dedicated to common values ​​and friendly relations, and revitalized cultural cooperation between the two countries.

