Kazakhstan to mint AI-driven platform aimed at giving workers leg up for future jobs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 1. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to launch a national online platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to retrain workers displaced by technological change and prepare them for future professions, Trend reports via the presidential press-service.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development, Tokayev pointed out that the automation wave is knocking at the door, posing a real pickle for the workforce.

“It is already clear today that many professions will gradually be replaced by automated systems. This will lead to the displacement of a significant portion of the labor force and an increase in the number of specialists with outdated skills. This is a very serious issue. If left unaddressed, it will heighten social risks such as rising unemployment, declining living standards, and worsening inequality,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized that AI itself can be part of the solution, with technologies capable of analyzing workers’ professional competencies, identifying their strengths, and recommending the most promising paths for development.

“We must act proactively by creating broad opportunities for retraining and upskilling. There is no need to spend millions of budget funds on building cumbersome retraining centers. The potential of artificial intelligence should be used wisely. The main task is to turn the risk of job losses into an opportunity for millions of citizens,” the president stated.

Tokayev also emphasized that the extensive capabilities of artificial intelligence must be leveraged to generate new employment opportunities, enhance human capital, and expedite the nation’s socio-economic advancement.

