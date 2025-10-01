Azerbaijan bets on control of water disasters' impact on farming revenues

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 1 October 2025 12:45 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Climate change refers to natural disasters and the consequences, however, the impact of water disasters on farmers' households and revenues should also be taken into account, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at the roundtable on "Climate-Resilient Agribusiness: Strategy, Investment and Policy Adaptation" held within the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

The minister drove home that strategic initiatives are underway in Azerbaijan to optimize the agronomic framework by implementing a rotational crop system annually.

"The enhancement of climate resilience catalyzes a significant uptick in the agrarian welfare metrics.

Climate change transcends the boundaries of individual states and regions; it is a collective challenge that necessitates a unified global response. "Stakeholders from the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and entrepreneurial ventures should exhibit a vested interest in this initiative and engage proactively," he articulated.

