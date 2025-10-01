WB calls on Azerbaijan to bolster regional cooperation in water management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan should bolster regional cooperation in managing transboundary water resources, World Bank (WB) Country Manager for Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

She noted that in the global context, cooperation and multilateral approaches are even more important to address the challenges of climate change.

"Azerbaijan faces a serious water shortage. Moreover, 70 percent of the country's water resources come from transboundary sources, which increases dependence on other countries and highlights the importance of regional cooperation.

I wouldn't call it innovative, but the management of transboundary water resources and proper basin management become even more important as the impact of climate change on the region increases. The most critical point is what Azerbaijan can do.

The main goal is to ensure more efficient and productive use of water. To this end, Azerbaijan is already doing a number of things. One of these is the modernization of irrigation systems. This is extremely important in terms of ensuring that existing water is used without wastage," she explained.

The WB official articulated that the subsequent initiative pertains to climate-smart agricultural practices..

"Azerbaijan is already taking some steps in this direction, but I am sure that more needs to be done, because the need has increased. For example, the introduction of new plant varieties and seeds that are more resistant to drought and salt is very important.

All of this is critical to overcoming the challenges. Here again, global cooperation can be useful. For example, in the field of preparation of these seeds, development and application of technologies, organizations such as the WB and the Asian Development Bank can help in knowledge exchange and create partnerships. So there is no need to invent everything from scratch," she emphasized.

Azerbaijan ascended to membership within the World Bank framework in the year 1992. The World Bank has been engaging with Azerbaijan through a multitude of initiatives and strategic frameworks for over three decades, emphasizing economic diversification and the enhancement of public service delivery mechanisms.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

-