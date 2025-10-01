Azerbaijan to roll out additional aid for farmers to flourish, agriculture minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Special attention was paid to the Farmers' Harmony initiative, implemented jointly by Azerbaijan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), during COP29, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, told reporters on the sidelines of Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

He noted that the main goal of this initiative is to ensure coordination of proposals within the framework of various COPs, to involve international financial institutions in the process, and provide financial support to farmers, as well as to help farmers in difficult situations in the regions.

In addition, the initiative prioritizes increasing support for specially selected groups of farmers, namely women and young farmers.

In conclusion, the minister expressed his hope that Baku Climate Action Week would achieve its goals.