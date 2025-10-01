ACWA Power senior updates scoop on Uzbekistan’s Sazagan project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 1. It was important for me to be in Uzbekistan today to witness the signing of the EPC contract for the 1 GW PV Sazagan 1-2 project,” wrote ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli on his LinkedIn channel, Trend reports.

In his analysis, he observed that with an aggregate local content of around 30 percent, certain classifications attain levels of up to 100 percent, omitting elements that have yet to be produced domestically. Larsen & Toubro has been instrumental in facilitating this localization initiative.

“This represents the highest level of local content achieved in Uzbekistan so far: a project built by Uzbeks, for Uzbeks, and a testament to the vision of President Mirziyoyev and Minister of Energy Mirzamahmudov. Their dual-track approach—tenders to establish proper price references alongside bilateral negotiations—allowed companies like ACWA Power to go beyond the project itself and support the country’s broader development,” he added.

He also discussed the most recent implementations within the technical academy in the nation's Shirin.

“Beyond localization, we are graduating 200 students annually at our technical academy in Shirin, installing 20 MW of distributed PV at schools and public buildings, and supporting the Bukhara Biennale, recently showcased by Frieze, and we look forward to the excellent performance of our new local suppliers and to helping them expand internationally through our projects,” he concluded.

ACWA Power maintains a pivotal position as a key stakeholder in the renewable energy landscape of Uzbekistan. As of now, the organization has adeptly executed four initiatives with a cumulative valuation of approximately $3 billion, while its ongoing project portfolio within the nation surpasses $15 billion.

ACWA Power is a developer, investor, co-owner, and operator of a network of power generation and desalination facilities, operating in 13 countries throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Central and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power's portfolio of operational and developmental projects has an investment value of USD 85.7 billion, with a capacity of 55.1 GW of electricity and 8 million m³/day of desalinated water. ACWA Power, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, operates regional offices in Riyadh, Dubai, Baku, Beijing, Cairo, Addis Ababa, Jakarta, Amman, Rabat, Muscat, Johannesburg, Istanbul, Tashkent, and Hanoi. It invests in, develops, co-owns, and operates a portfolio of 82 projects capable of generating 55.1 GW of power and producing 8 million m3/day of desalinated water. ACWA Power and its associated companies employ around 4,000 individuals across projects in 13 countries.

