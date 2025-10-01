Azerbaijan Railways adopts climate-friendly technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.​ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is steadily implementing climate-focused measures to transform its infrastructure, enhance energy efficiency, and digitize logistics, said Turkhan Ahmadov, Head of Public Relations at the company, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Ahmadov laid it all on the line, saying that the climate-focused reforms are rolling out in stages, starting with the nuts and bolts of infrastructure, moving on to the day-to-day operations, and finally hitting the digital platforms out of the park.

“At the infrastructure level, we are deploying a modern alternating current (AC) traction system along the main line of the Azerbaijani section of the Middle Corridor. This will reduce fuel consumption and significantly lower the carbon footprint. New railways in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur meet contemporary European standards,” Ahmadov said.

He added that operational projects are being carried out in the field of green energy, and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is collaborating with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to implement carbon capture technologies. Digitalization is also a priority. Akhmedov highlighted the “Digital Trade Corridor” project, which harmonizes information systems and enables real-time cargo tracking.

“Digitalization is already yielding tangible results. Electronic documentation and online cargo monitoring save time and reduce costs significantly,” he noted.

Ahmadov emphasized that these initiatives demonstrate Azerbaijan’s commitment to integrating its transport sector into global climate initiatives, making it more sustainable, modern, and competitive.

Azerbaijan Railways is the state-owned national rail transport provider in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The 2,918 km (1,813 mi) network, with a 1,520 mm gauge, is electrified at 3 kV (3,000 V) DC. The Azerbaijan Railways headquarters is located in the capital, Baku. The inaugural railway line in Azerbaijan was constructed in 1878 and inaugurated in 1880 in the outskirts of Baku. The railway comprises 176 stations, of which Bilajari (in Baku) and Shirvan are fully automated. Twelve stations include container courts equipped with specialized mechanisms and machinery, while three stations—Keshla (in Baku), Ganja, and Khirdalan—are capable of handling high freight containers. In conjunction with the Kars–Tbilisi–Baku railway, a regional rail link project that has directly connected Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan since 2017, Azerbaijan is modernizing its railway lines with new high-speed rolling stock to replace the outdated equipment.

