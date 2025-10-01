Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan strengthen fintech ties through Halyk-Click partnership

Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank and Uzbekistan’s Click have announced a landmark cross-border deal, exchanging 49% stakes in each other’s operations. The strategic partnership aims to strengthen their presence in Uzbekistan’s fast-growing fintech market, expand digital services, and serve a combined client base of over 32 million across both countries.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register