Azerbaijani Central Bank augments its foreign exchange reserves in September 2025

As of today, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves total $11.31 billion. This marks a 0.5% increase from September 1, 2025, and a 3.2% rise since the beginning of the year. However, reserves have decreased by 4.1% compared to the same time last year.

