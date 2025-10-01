Azerbaijani Central Bank augments its foreign exchange reserves in September 2025
As of today, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves total $11.31 billion. This marks a 0.5% increase from September 1, 2025, and a 3.2% rise since the beginning of the year. However, reserves have decreased by 4.1% compared to the same time last year.
