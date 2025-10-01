Turkmenistan and UNICEF discuss new cooperation program for 2026–2030

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 1. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held talks in Ashgabat with Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan, focusing on the development of future cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The discussion centered on the implementation of UNICEF’s new Country Programme for Turkmenistan for 2026–2030, which was approved by the UNICEF Executive Board on September 3 in New York. The program highlights key areas such as early childhood development, social inclusion, the climate agenda, and youth engagement.

The parties engaged in a dialogue regarding the optimization of synergies between Turkmenistan and UNICEF within this operational framework and deliberated on avenues for augmenting the legal infrastructure underpinning collaborative initiatives.

The assembly also delved into the anticipated engagement of a UNICEF contingent at the forthcoming International Forum on Peace and Trust, scheduled to transpire in Ashgabat in December 2025.

