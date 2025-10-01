Azerbaijan ranks first in terms of oil supply to Italy - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijan is in second place in the Italian market in terms of gas supply and in first place in terms of oil supply, said President Ilham Aliyev as he attended the inauguration of the first campus of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku, Trend reports.

''I am sure that Italy will also be our number one partner in the field of education. In any case, what we have seen here and the successes of the university that has already started operating give reason to say so. Hundreds of students are already studying at the university. We also met with the management team here today. An international team of professors works here, both from Italy and Azerbaijan. There are also foreign students, and this creates a very nice atmosphere. I am sure that those studying here and graduates will be ambassadors of Azerbaijani-Italian friendship in the future. In any case, the future of Azerbaijani students going to this university will be connected with Italy. They will get to know Italy, its culture, its development, and successes more closely. Many goals will be achieved here. First of all, a strong human resource capacity will be created for the Azerbaijani economy in the future. The issues of improving our education sector will be addressed. We will join the most modern and progressive education system and, at the same time, our friendly relations with Italy, one of the leading countries of the European Union, will be further strengthened. Taking into account all these factors, we once again see that timely and thoughtful steps lead to wonderful results,'' the head of state noted.