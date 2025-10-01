Iran's Central Bank discloses allocated funds for imports in recent months

Iran’s Central Bank has set aside nearly 30 billion dollars for imports, including trade goods, essential commodities, and pharmaceuticals, with around 6 billion dollars specifically for food and medical supplies. Despite a slight increase in import volume, the overall value of imports fell by roughly 15 percent compared to last year.

