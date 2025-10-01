With the sponsorship of Bir ecosystem, INMerge Innovation Summit successfully concluded

The INMerge Innovation Summit, one of Azerbaijan’s largest technology events, concluded successfully on September 29-30, 2025. Organized by PASHA Holding and sponsored by Bir ecosystem, the summit brought together policymakers, corporations, investors, startups, and ecosystem players from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, serving as a crucial platform for the regional innovation environment.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev. Minister Jabbarov highlighted how technology and creativity are opening new development pathways, noting that over $344 billion in investments have been attracted to Azerbaijan over the last 20 years, with more than $210 billion directed to the non-oil sector. Jalal Gasimov, CEO of PASHA Holding, described the event as Central Eurasia’s leading innovation forum, emphasizing its regional significance.

With over 5,000 participants, 150 speakers, 100 startups, and more than 80 venture funds, the summit offered extensive opportunities for collaboration and growth. Global thought leaders such as Edwin Catmull from Pixar, Zack Kass, former Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI, and Harvard professor Tarun Khanna shared their insights on shaping the future of business and technology.

Bir ecosystem was a prominent participant at the summit, showcasing its brands Birbank, Birmarket, m10, and Trendyol Azerbaijan at its stand. As part of the event, Farid Mammadov, CEO of Bir ecosystem, spoke on a panel titled “From Transition to Transformation: Developing Leaders Who Build Institutions for Innovation and Growth.” He emphasized the constant challenges leaders face and the necessity of continuous learning. He also addressed the question of whether companies create leaders or if leaders shape companies, stating that the relationship is a dynamic and two-way street.

Additionally, Farid Huseynov, CEO of Birbank, participated in the panel “Beyond the Bank: Growing a Thriving Fintech Ecosystem” on the first day of the event. Mr. Huseynov shared his valuable perspectives on the future of banking, the development of the fintech ecosystem, and the importance of digital transformation.

The event was memorable for participants due to the knowledge gained, exchange of ideas, and new acquaintances.

Bir ecosystem unites the country’s leading brands, Birbank, Birmarket, m10 and MilliÖn, under one umbrella. At the same time, the ecosystem strengthens its impact and enriches customer experience by collaborating with strategic allies such as Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart. Thanks to this integration, customers benefit from QR payments in partner networks and public transport, credit shopping on Birmarket via Birbank, installment payments on Trendyol Azerbaijan using Birbank cards, a unified bonus program and many other solutions. All these services are built on four core pillars of the ecosystem: Unified login, Unified bonus, Unified payment and Unified credit platform, which deliver fast, convenient, cost-effective and secure services to customers.