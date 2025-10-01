Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Military Institute hosts NATO training program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The third stage of the Teacher Improvement Training is currently underway within NATO’s Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, which operates under the National Defense University (NDU), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The events involving the teaching staff of the NDU and its special educational institutions cover the "Lesson Planning and Curriculum Development" module.

The primary objective is to strengthen participants’ pedagogical competencies and instructional methodologies, thereby enhancing overall teaching effectiveness and aligning educational practices with internationally recognized standards.

The training held within the framework of the NATO program will last until October 3.