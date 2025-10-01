Kyrgyzstan posing among nations with most wallet-friendly Internet options

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 1. Kyrgyzstan has been recognized as a gem in the rough when it comes to fixed broadband markets, boasting an average monthly price that’s as light as a feather at $11.7, based on a comparative analysis of international statistics made by Rosstat, Trend reports.

The analytics elucidate a pronounced bifurcation in global internet pricing structures, wherein predominant Western economies impose elevated tariffs, contrasting sharply with the aggressively competitive pricing models prevalent in post-Soviet and Asian markets.



The comprehensive assessment, aggregating metrics from national statistical agencies, positions Russia as the runner-up on the global scale with a mean monthly expenditure of merely $8.7. India dominates the global landscape with the most cost-effective internet service, priced at a mere $7.7 monthly, while Romania trails closely with a competitive rate of $9.8.

Kyrgyzstan finds itself in a strong competitive position among other affordable markets, which include:

China: $11.3

Uzbekistan: $11.5

Kazakhstan: $12.7

Türkiye: $13.8

Bulgaria: $14.6

Lithuania: $16.5

In stark contrast, consumers in North America and Western Europe face significantly higher costs. The United States leads the pack when it comes to pricey internet, ringing in at a whopping $72.1 a month, with Canada trailing behind at $61.7 and Luxembourg not far off at $59.1.

The study also measured the burden of internet costs on household budgets by calculating them as a percentage of average income. Here, the results shift, highlighting challenges in some middle-income nations.

The largest share of income is spent on internet access in:

Brazil (4.1 percent)

Mexico (3.8 percent)

Argentina (3.65 percent)

On the flip side, the most wallet-friendly internet in relation to earnings can be found in Russia, where it takes a mere 0.67 percent of the average paycheck, followed closely by Romania at 0.9 percent and South Korea at 0.97 percent. This metric underscores that Kyrgyzstan and its regional neighbors benefit not only from low absolute prices but also from high affordability within their local economic contexts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel