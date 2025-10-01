Nearly half planet's population lacks decent housing - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.​ Nearly 3 billion people worldwide currently lack access to adequate housing, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Guliyev noted that the upcoming World Urban Forum, scheduled to be held in Baku next May, will address issues related to climate change alongside global housing challenges.

The chairman emphasized that putting access to dignified housing for all front and center will be the name of the game at the forum.

“Nearly 3 billion people around the world do not have proper housing. Ensuring that everyone has access to adequate living spaces will be a key priority. At the same time, as we continue construction in cities and settlements, including residential and non-residential buildings, we must also consider the impact on the climate,” he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel