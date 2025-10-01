Azerbaijan's Baku set to roll out red carpet for D-8 Climate and Cities Dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The high-level "D-8 Climate and Cities Dialogue" will be held in Baku on October 13-17, Head of Economic Cooperation Department at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadov said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

He observed that, for the inaugural instance, stakeholders from the climate and urban development sectors, including ministers, commissions, and municipal leaders, will convene in this collaborative framework.



An evaluation, as he noted, will be conducted regarding the function and influence of urban centers in the execution of the D-8 decade-long (2020-2030) developmental framework.

To note, D-8 Organization for Economic Synergy in its almost three-decade trajectory. It encompasses pivotal nations that play a significant role in economic advancement and geopolitical dynamics. Each of these D-8 member states possesses intrinsic significance, yet the aggregation of their collective capabilities as the D-8 necessitates a strategic enhancement of their synergistic alignment within the organizational framework.

