Iran unveils foreign investment flow into its Fars Province in 6M2025
Iran’s Fars province attracted around $40 million in foreign investment during the first half of the year, with funds coming from countries including Türkiye, the UAE, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong. Officials say the projects, spanning several districts, highlight the province’s potential to become a key hub for foreign capital and economic growth.
