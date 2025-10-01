Italy is proud to participate in this initiative together with Azerbaijan - Sergio Mattarella

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Italy is proud to participate in this initiative together with Azerbaijan, said President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, as he attended the inauguration of the first campus of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku, Trend reports.

''Mr. President, I am truly pleased that we are setting such an important example at the international level, namely, the deepening and development of cooperation and the education of our talented youth. Against the background of the current international situation characterized by serious conflicts and clashes, we are happy to cooperate, working not only in the economic and industrial spheres, but also in the fields of culture and youth education, the formation of the youth. And humanity should always be on this path. Only young people will lead humanity forward. We have done a lot of work at the global level. It will not be possible to face these challenges without the deepening of culture, education and research. The Italy-Azerbaijan University appreciates this endeavor and carries out cooperation in the name of that,'' Italian President noted.