Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Australian Senate President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.​ Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly, met with Sue Lines, President of the Australian Senate, in South Africa's Cape Town during the 11th Summit of Parliament Speakers of the Group of Twenty (G20) countries, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The officials highlighted the significance of parliamentary platforms such as the G20 Summit for discussing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The meeting focused on strengthening ties between the parliaments and countries. Both sides emphasized that despite geographical distance, Azerbaijan and Australia maintain friendly relations, and the existing political connections support enhanced interparliamentary engagement.

The officials also exchanged views on other areas of mutual interest.

