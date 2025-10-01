Azerbaijani MFA official confirms launch of new regional forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.​ Azerbaijan is taking steps to organize a new regional forum under the SPECA (UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) focused on cities, said Elmar Mammadov, Head of the Economic Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ​ Trend reports.

Speaking on the third day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Mammadov explained that the forum is part of the United Nations’ (UN) SPECA program, which includes five Central Asian countries alongside Azerbaijan.

"Within the framework of COP29, numerous cities have signed declarations of intent, and the establishment of this forum has been agreed upon," Mammadov noted.

The official underscored that the objective is to establish a climate-responsive, intelligent urban environments consortium within the SPECA paradigm.

