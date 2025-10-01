Uzbekistan’s fiscal and monetary balance keeps economy steady, ADB says
Uzbekistan continues to prioritize economic stability, with monetary and fiscal policies aimed at controlling inflation and supporting sustainable growth. In the first half of 2025, strong revenue growth and strategic government spending highlight the country’s ongoing commitment to fiscal resilience and development
