AD Ports Group meeting brings up Kazakhstan’s role in East-West, North-South corridors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan occupies a strategic position at the crossroads of international transport corridors East–West and North–South, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways or KTZ).

This was highlighted during a meeting between KTZ and AD Ports Group (ADPG), where the sides discussed current cooperation and future directions in transport and logistics.

Special attention was given to the development of multimodal transportation and potential cooperation at the Port of Karachi, where AD Ports Group holds a long-term concession and operates modern terminals. This direction is seen as a key link for diversifying routes and strengthening the resilience of international supply chains.

Joint initiatives of KTZ and AD Ports Group are aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan’s transit potential, expanding the geography of routes, and developing sustainable supply chains.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in shaping sustainable transport corridors involving Kazakhstan and the UAE.

AD Ports Group is a leading port and logistics company of the UAE, managing more than 25 ports and terminals worldwide and implementing projects to boost trade and transport connectivity between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

