Hungary sees Kazakhstan as key partner in East-West cooperation, says president

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan and Hungary enjoy a long-standing and multifaceted partnership, Hungarian President Tamás Schujok said during talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, highlighting the special place Kazakhstan holds in Hungary’s foreign policy, Trend reports.

“The ties that unite our peoples have deep historical roots. They are very strong, and their strength is visible every day. Hungary has always been deeply interested in our Eastern roots, and our country has long served as a bridge between East and West, between Central Asia and Central Europe,” Schujok said. “Our relations have a solid foundation, and, as the President mentioned, significant progress was made in 2014 with the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement. Our economic cooperation continues to expand, and our cultural and educational exchanges can be called exemplary. We consider relations with Kazakhstan strategically important and highly value them. In today’s period of crises, cooperation between East and West gains even greater significance.”

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, energy and nuclear sectors, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.

Both presidents confirmed the alignment of their countries’ approaches to key international policy issues and expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation within multilateral frameworks.