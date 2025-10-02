Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan in talks to cement interparliamentary relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The online meeting of the friendship groups of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan took place on October 2, the press and public relations department of the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

Meanwhile, it was noted that Eldar Ibrahimov, chairman of the Disciplinary Commission of the Azerbaijani parliament and head of the parliamentary working group on interparliamentary relations with Uzbekistan, spoke at the meeting.

Congratulating on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the chairman of the commission noted that thanks to the fraternal relations and active political dialogue between our presidents, today our cooperation in many areas is developing in an upward direction. Eldar Ibrahimov noted that high-level contacts are successfully continuing at the parliamentary level, and shared his opinion on the fruitful cooperation established between our parliaments and the joint activities of our parliamentarians in international organizations and on other platforms.

At the event, the co-chairs of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan's interparliamentary relations friendship group with Azerbaijan – Senator Odiljon Mamatkariyev and Deputy Alisher Kodirov spoke about the expansion of Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations, which are based on strong friendship and brotherhood thanks to the political will of the heads of states, and about the contribution that parliaments can make in this direction.

Afterwards, members of the interparliamentary relations groups from both sides – Musa Guliyev, Gunay Efendiyeva, Elman Nasirov, and Munojat Yolchuyeva – shared their thoughts on the importance of joint activities by friendship groups in legislative bodies, the development of cooperation, and the exchange of experience between parliamentary structures.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.