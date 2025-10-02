Bosnia’s FM highlights UN role in regional stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konaković, met with the newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Arnhild Spence, Trend reports.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with particular emphasis on the importance of stability and dialogue in the process of reconciliation and building trust in the country. They also spoke about Minister Konaković’s recent participation at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, highlighting the importance of multilateral cooperation, regional stability, and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s role in international relations.

The talks also centered on the activities and strategic programs of the Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) in Bosnia and Herzegovina as a cornerstone of the partnership between the country and the United Nations. The importance of this UN mechanism was underlined in terms of strengthening institutional capacities, promoting dialogue, preventing conflicts, and supporting key socioeconomic reforms. Both sides agreed that peace and stability remain the foundations of sustainable development and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European future.

Minister Konaković assessed the cooperation between BiH and the United Nations as successful and expressed gratitude for the support the UN continuously provides to Bosnia and Herzegovina through numerous projects.

He expressed hope that in the coming period Bosnia and Herzegovina and the UN system will further strengthen their cooperation, especially in the context of shared development goals and reform processes.