PM Edi Rama comments on Azerbaijan-Armenia peace progress

Politics Materials 2 October 2025 12:05 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: EPC

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. Progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia happened thanks to the strong leadership of heads of state, said Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, as he spoke to journalists in Copenhagen, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"We have been waiting for this progress for some time. It happened thanks to the strong leadership of both heads of state, and also thanks to the final push from the President of the United States. We have to give him credit for that - it is a great thing," the PM noted.

