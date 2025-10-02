Kazakhstan, Hungary eye broader trade and cultural cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks in Astana with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Trend reports.

Tokayev welcomed his counterpart, stressing the significance of the visit for advancing bilateral relations.

“Your first official visit is a very important event in terms of strengthening our cooperation. Hungary was one of the first European states to recognize our sovereignty, and Budapest became the first European city to host our official diplomatic mission. Therefore, we maintain very close contacts with your country in many areas. I am confident this trend will continue, as it serves the interests of both nations,” Tokayev said, adding that Kazakhstan is committed to expanding political and economic cooperation.

Sulyok, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the strong foundations of bilateral dialogue. “The friendship between our peoples has deep historical roots. I believe our political relations today have reached a high level, and we also enjoy strong economic cooperation. As highlighted this morning at the Digital Bridge 2025 conference on artificial intelligence, future relations between our countries open up great opportunities. We plan to implement numerous joint projects and initiatives,” he noted.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic partnership, strengthening cultural and educational ties, and deepening cooperation within multilateral frameworks.