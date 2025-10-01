Iran’s Mellat Insurance reports significant premiums across multiple sectors in 6M2025

Mellat Insurance Company of Iran reported collecting about $180 million in premiums during the first half of the current Iranian year, with nearly half of the total coming from the healthcare sector. The company also paid out more than $70 million in claims across healthcare, third-party liability, and life insurance.

