Azerbaijan pushes ahead with vision for Trans-Caspian ‘Green’ Corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Issues related to the development of the Trans-Caspian “green” corridor, which connects the power systems of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries, strengthen regional cooperation, and expand opportunities for international trade in green energy, were discussed, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

"As part of Kazakhstan's Energy Week, we shared our vision of the Accelerated Partnership for Renewable Energy in Central Asia (APRECA) initiative launched by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

We emphasized the importance of this initiative for creating sustainable interconnections in the field of green energy in the region, expanding opportunities for international trade and exports, and strengthening the energy transition and security of supply.

