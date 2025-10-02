IAEA applauds Kazakhstan’s strides in nuclear energy development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan has made significant progress in developing the fundamental elements of its nuclear energy program, IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu said at the "Nuclear Power: Progress and Security" session at the 16th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum "A New Energy Order: Focus on Middle Powers", Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan holds a unique position in this global landscape, as it holds the world's largest uranium reserves and accounts for over 40 percent of global uranium production. Thanks to innovative in-situ leaching (ISL) technology, Kazakhstan has become a world leader in safe and environmentally responsible uranium production. But Kazakhstan's journey is not limited to uranium mining," he explained.

Liu noted that Kazakhstan is currently taking steps to incorporate nuclear energy into its national energy mix.

''This transition is driven by the need to diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. This is also driven by the need to improve energy security and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The IAEA is a reliable partner on this path,'' he added.

He pointed out that Kazakhstan has launched a series of national projects, which are being implemented with IAEA support. They are aimed at strengthening nuclear infrastructure and are developed in accordance with the IAEA's core principles.

