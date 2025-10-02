Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass multifaceted cooperation agenda - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 2 October 2025 16:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass multifaceted cooperation agenda - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized: “We are delighted by the continuous expansion and enrichment of our mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, trade, industrial, energy, transport-logistics, security, investment, agricultural, humanitarian, and other fields. The unprecedented achievements we have attained in a short period through bilateral cooperation contribute to the progress of our countries, the well-being of our peoples, regional cooperation, and overall prosperity and stability.”

Latest

Latest

Read more