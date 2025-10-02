Azerbaijan's Baku Initiative Group garners kudos in UN General’s annual report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has achieved another significant milestone. A report prepared by the organization has been included in the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General’s report titled “Programme of Activities for the Implementation of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent in 2025,” Trend reports.

BIG is mentioned in the document as the only non-governmental organization (NGO) among global civil society groups acting in the interests of decolonization and the independence of peoples living on small islands.

In May 2025, BIG submitted a report on its activities under the Second International Decade for People of African Descent to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Its mention in the Secretary-General’s report further confirms that BIG is recognized as a reliable international partner and plays a vital role as a platform amplifying the voices of peoples affected by colonization worldwide.

The BIG report highlights international events such as the conference “Independence of Réunion: Reflections on France’s Colonial Legacy and Path to Sovereignty” held in January 21, 2025, an international media tour in February 24-26 involving journalists from French and Dutch colonies, and the conference “Decolonization: A Quiet Revolution” in April 15 at the UN headquarters in New York. The latter event was officially registered as a parallel event of the Fourth Session of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.

These international initiatives contributed significantly to presenting BIG’s work on decolonization and human rights to a broad audience. Executive Director Abbas Abbasov and representatives from colonized territories spoke at the Fourth Session of the Permanent Forum during the UN General Assembly.

As part of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent, BIG also launched the initiative “Reparations: Facing the Legacy of Colonialism” and started an international petition demanding recognition of colonial oppression and the payment of reparations. The report strongly condemns former colonial powers for avoiding accountability for historical crimes and emphasizes that reparations constitute not only a legal but also a moral obligation, grounded in justice and human dignity.

