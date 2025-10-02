Uzbekistan sees strong performance in textile production and exports
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s textile sector continues to grow, producing $5.3 billion worth of products in the first eight months of 2025. Exports reached $1.7 billion, with finished goods and yarn leading the way, highlighting the industry’s key role in the country’s economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy