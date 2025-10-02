‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’ topics are principles shared by Azerbaijan - Sahiba Gafarova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’ topics are the principles that Azerbaijan shares. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova voiced this thought in her address at the opening ceremony of the 11th Summit of ‘Group of Twenty’ (G20) Parliament Speakers in the city of Cape Town of South African Republic on 1 October, Trend reports.

As the Speaker of the Milli Majlis mentioned, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented in his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly several days ago our country's vision: peace and development based on international law and the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, mutual respect and co-operation.

According to Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijan remained faithful to this vision whilst liberating its territories from the 30 years of occupation by Armenia through the implementation of the norms and principles of international law independently. And continued it by commencing the peace process with Armenia and initialling the text of the peace agreement in August this year in Washington.