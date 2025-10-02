Azerbaijan's Energy Minister makes rounds in Astana with high-level meetings (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held meetings with Kazakhstan's Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Francesco La Camera during Kazakhstan Energy Week in Astana, Trend reports via the country's Energy Ministry.

Meanwhile, it was reported that during the meeting with the co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, they expressed satisfaction with the development of relations based on brotherhood, friendship, and strategic partnership, and their transition to the level of alliance. It was reported that in the first half of this year, bilateral trade turnover increased 4.2 times and reached $500 million. The role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in promoting the development of our trade and economic cooperation was noted. In this regard, issues related to the preparation for the 21st meeting of the commission, which will be held in October in Baku, were discussed. The meeting also considered promising projects and new opportunities for cooperation in strengthening transport links, increasing cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor and its important section, the Zangezur Corridor. The sides exchanged views on the implementation and continuation of the next stage of the Comprehensive Program for the Development of Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At a meeting with Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, current issues of cooperation in the energy sector were discussed. It was emphasized that from 2023 to the present, 3,383 tons of Kazakh oil have been transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. Issues related to increasing the transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan and the possibility of cooperation between SOCAR and KazMunayGas on joint projects were discussed. An assessment was also given of the current status of the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project. It was reported that the consulting company that will conduct a feasibility study for the project will be selected in November based on the results of a tender. Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov expressed his country's support for this strategically important project.

The Minister of Energy also met with Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The sides exchanged views on cooperation with the Agency within the framework of the IRENA Council and the transition to green energy. Azerbaijan's regionally significant projects were assessed in the context of the Agency's initiatives, and support was expressed for stimulating the development of renewable energy.