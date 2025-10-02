Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process key for regional stability - Council of Europe SecGen (Exclusive)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 2. The progress that has been made in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens new possibilities and avenues for stability and peace across the entire region, Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, said in Copenhagen while responding to a question from Trend's special correspondent.

"This is very important, not only for the two countries, but also for the South Caucasus, and indeed for all of Europe. It is crucial for all of us that this peace process continues to move forward, providing a positive perspective for the population," he noted.