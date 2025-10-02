Kazakhstan set to become digital bridge between East and West - Sinovation Ventures

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 2. Kazakhstan is uniquely positioned to become a bridge between East and West in the fields of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI), said AI expert and founder of Sinovation Ventures, Kai-Fu Lee, at the Digital Bridge 2025 forum in Astana, Trend reports.

"People in Kazakhstan have reason to be proud: the country is paving the way for AI development. The technology can significantly boost productivity and create digital employees capable of performing the work of entire departments," Lee noted.

He underscored the criticality of synergizing domain-specific knowledge from diverse geopolitical landscapes.

"The United States leads in breakthrough technologies, semiconductors, and venture capital, while China develops highly efficient models, makes them open, and implements them in global applications. Kazakhstan is in a unique position to combine these approaches and act as a link between academia, business, and investors," he said.

Lee articulated that Kazakhstan possesses the capacity to evolve Digital Bridge into a nexus facilitating connectivity between Eastern and Western paradigms, with his advisory function aimed at assisting the nation in harnessing optimal methodologies from the United States and China to expedite its digital metamorphosis.

