Uzbekistan, France, and Japan launch new phase of Nurlikum Mining joint venture
Uzbekistan, France, and Japan have advanced their partnership in uranium mining, launching a new phase of the Nurlikum Mining joint venture. The move focuses on developing the South Djengeldi deposit, boosting production efficiency, and strengthening strategic international cooperation in the nuclear secto
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy