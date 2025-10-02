Azerbaijan unveils funds allocated for renovation of homes in nation's Khojavend city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Renovation work has commenced on individual residential homes in Azerbaijan's Khojavend city, covering a total of 50 houses with an area of 8,415 square meters, Trend reports.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Agdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts has already completed the preparatory work for the project.

The execution of the renovations has been entrusted to Az-Caspian Construction Limited Liability Company (LLC), which has signed a contract to carry out the work. Under the agreement, the company has been allocated 2.9 million manat ($1.7 billion).

Az-Caspian Construction LLC, established in 2009, will carry out the project under the leadership of its legal representative Rashad Ibadov.

To recall, on October 2, 1992, the Khojavend district experienced a strategic incursion by Armenian forces. As of November 10, 2020, the Hadrut settlement along with 34 villages within the Khojavend district underwent a total liberation from the state of occupation. Following the execution of localized counter-terrorism maneuvers on September 19-20, 2023, the jurisdiction, encompassing the urban core, was entirely extricated from hostile occupation.

