Iran’s thermal power plants see gas supply jump in 6M2025

Gas deliveries to Iran’s thermal power plants rose to about 50 billion cubic meters in the first half of the year, up from 48 billion cubic meters during the same period last year. The increase highlights Iran’s efforts to meet growing electricity demand, supported by daily production of over 1 billion cubic meters from its 22 active gas fields.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register