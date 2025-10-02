Iran’s thermal power plants see gas supply jump in 6M2025
Gas deliveries to Iran’s thermal power plants rose to about 50 billion cubic meters in the first half of the year, up from 48 billion cubic meters during the same period last year. The increase highlights Iran’s efforts to meet growing electricity demand, supported by daily production of over 1 billion cubic meters from its 22 active gas fields.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy