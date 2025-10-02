Heydar Aliyev Foundation assists with Ehtiram Huseynov’s treatment in Türkiye (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Honored Artist and mugham singer Ehtiram Huseynov, who has been battling multiple sclerosis for the past five years, is undergoing treatment in Türkiye with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Speaking to Real TV from the hospital where he is receiving care, he said that a new stage has begun in the treatment of this disease. Stem cell therapy can partially slow the progression of multiple sclerosis. The procedure was made possible with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which plays a significant role in promoting Azerbaijan and has made an exceptional contribution to the international recognition of mugham.

Ehtiram Huseynov expressed his deep gratitude to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for their support, noting that he has always felt the Foundation’s care throughout his career.

Ehtiram Huseynov, the winner of a television mugham competition organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was born in 1980 in Lachin.