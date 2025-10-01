Azerbaijan and FAO discuss pathways to strengthened cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The Regional Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for Europe and Central Asia, Assistant Director-General Viorel Gutu, met with Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry.

The meeting discussed current areas of cooperation between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and FAO in the field of environmental protection and prospects for the future.

Meanwhile, Viorel Gutu is visiting Azerbaijan in connection with Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025).