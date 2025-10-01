Azerbaijan secures top-tier firefighting and municipal equipment from Belarus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Following a meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin in Minsk, a new agreement was signed on the supply of Belarusian municipal and firefighting equipment to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Ganja Automobile Plant production association.

According to the document, the Minsk Automobile Plant, POZHSNAB LLC, and the Ganja Automobile Plant production association have reached a trilateral agreement on the supply of 80 units of MAZ municipal and firefighting equipment to Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by the chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant, Khanlar Fatiyev, the general director of OJSC MAZ, the managing company of the Belavtomaaz holding, Valery Ivankovich, and the director of POZHSNAB LLC, Oleg Deryabin.

Meanwhile, this document is a continuation of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations' project to deliver the necessary equipment, which has been successfully implemented until 2024.