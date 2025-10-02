Chronicles of Victory: October 2, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents the chronicle of the war.

- On October 2, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Al Jazeera. The president once again defended the rightful position of Azerbaijan in the international media and informed the international community about the reasons of the Second Karabakh War and the latest situation in the region.

- On the night and in the morning of October 2, combat operations continued in different directions of the front. In the direction of Aghdara, Azerbaijani troops liberated the important heights around Madagiz settlement (now renamed into Sugovushan) and took control of it. From 00:00 to 07:00 (GMT +4), five Armenian armored vehicles, three military infrastructure facilities and a large number of personnel were destroyed. Armenian volunteers brought from Armenia to Azerbaijani then-occupied territories refused to fight under various pretexts, fearing the intensity of the fighting and the heavy losses.

- Armenia shelled Azerbaijani settlements. The villages of Khindiristan, Alibayli, Ahmadaghaly and Safarli in the Aghdam district came under heavy artillery fire.

- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has released new footages of the battles. The Armenian manpower and equipment were destroyed.

- Armenian servicemen inflicted strikes on a kindergarten in Shikharkh settlement near Tartar city.

- Armenian armed forces fired on journalists who were reporting from the frontline. The journalists who were operating in the residential areas fired by Armenian forces came under sudden shooting. Armenians shelled the area where the journalists were.

- Shootout between Armenian soldiers. A shootout took place between the soldiers of the 6th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces in Madagiz (now Sugovushan), who withdrew during the night fighting.

- Armenian military supplies and combat means were destroyed

- Armenia launched nearly 10 Tochka-U tactical missiles to the Sabirkand settlement of Shamkir district.

- The Azerbaijani Army seized the battle flag of the Air Discount Command Union of the Armenian Armed Forces’ 193rd airborne assault battalion, as well as a large number of weapons and ammunition of the Armenian forces who fled the battlefield, helpless in the face of the strength of Azerbaijani Army. The Armenian field control point, as well as several other Armenian manpower and equipment were destroyed.